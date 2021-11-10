Centre Appoints Atul Karwal As New Director-General Of NDRF On Nov 10

In a major development, the central government appointed Atul Karwal as the new Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Informed an official on Tuesday. Currently, he has been working as a Director at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. In yet another key appointment under Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Sheel Vardhan has been appointed as the new Director-General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet confirmed the appointment of Karwal as the Director-General of NDRF by temporarily upgrading the post to the level of DG for a period of two years

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of Shri Atul Karwal, IPS (GJ: 88) presently working as Director, SVP NPA in Level-16 of the pay matrix to the post of Director-General, NDRF by temporarily upgrading the post of Director General, NDRF to the level of DG on personal the basis for a period of two years from the date of joining the post or till further orders, whichever is earlier," as per Secretariat of the Appointments Committee's order.

Who is Atul Karwal?

Karwal, a 1988 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, has served as Superintendent of Police Valsad, Rajkot Rural, Porbandar, and as Dy. Commissioner of Police Vadodara City, Surat City, and Ahmedabad City. Karwal trained 4 batches of IPS Officers during his deputation as Asst. Director (Outdoor Training) in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad from 1998-2002.

Before joining the Academy as Director, he was also IG (Trg), CRPF, IG (Pers) CRPF, and ADG (Pers), CRPF. He was adjudged the ‘Best Officer Trainee’ of his batch during his basic training in the SVP National Police Academy. He has also been awarded the Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak and Commendation Discs by Director SVP NPA (1), DG J&K (1) and DG CRPF (5). On December 27, 2019, Karwal joined the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy as Director.

