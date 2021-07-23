Centre Approves 792 Projects For Setting Up Food Processing Industries By Private Sector

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday, 23 July 2021, informed that as many as 792 projects out of a total of 818 projects have so far been approved for setting up food processing industries by the private sector with approved Grants in Aid of Rs 5,792 crores.

The Minister informed about the consistent efforts that are being made by the government in boosting private sectors. "The government has been consistently encouraging and incentivising increased private sector investment for the overall development of the food processing sector to promote value addition in agriculture and allied sectors and reduce wastage."

792 projects approved so far for setting up food processing industries

The Food Minister confirmed that the Central Scheme-PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME) would provide all the financial, technical, and business support for these enterprises. Patel added, saying that 792 projects out of a total of 818 projects have been approved for setting up food processing industries for the private sector along with approved Grants in Aid of Rs 5,792 crores.

"The government has approved the introduction of a Production Linked Incentive scheme for the food processing sector with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore to support the creation of global food manufacturing champions and support Indian brands of food products in the international market," said the minister.

"In the budget speech for 2021-2022, the government announced the expansion of the scope of the 'Operation Greens scheme' from Tomato, Onion, and Potato (TOP) to 22 perishable products, so as to boost value addition in agriculture and allied products and their exports," stated Patel.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana

Highlighting the PMKSY scheme, Patel said the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is implementing a Central Sector umbrella scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, since 2016-17, for the overall growth and development of the food processing sector, mostly through private sector participation.

In order to help entrepreneurs establish food processing/preservation industries. All the credit-linked financial assistance (capital subsidy) under the PMKSY is funded by MoFPI.

Sanctioned projects are estimated to benefit about 34 lakh farmers on completion.

According to the official statement issued by the Union government, "these sanctioned projects are estimated to benefit about 34 lakh farmers on completion. In the evaluation study of the Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure Scheme conducted by M/s NABARD Consultancy Limited (NABCONS) in the year 2020, it has been estimated that captive projects under the scheme have resulted in an increase in farm-gate prices of 12.38% and each project is estimated to benefit more than 9500 farmers".

IMAGE: PTI

(With ANI inputs)