Centre Approves Allocation Of Rs 13,020 Crore For Border Management Plan Up Till 2025-26

In a key development, the Centre on Monday gave its nod to the continuation of the Central Sector Umbrella Scheme of BIM (Border Infrastructure and Management) over the 15th Finance Commission Cycle from 2021-22 to 2025-26. The cost of the scheme is estimated to be Rs 13,020 crore. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed that this decision will strengthen the infrastructure for improving border management, policing and guarding the borders.

"The BIM scheme will help in the creation of infrastructures such as the construction of border fence, border floodlights, technological solutions, border roads and Border Outposts (BOPs)/Company Operating Bases (COBs) to secure the Indo-Pakistan, Indo-Bangladesh, Indo-China, Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Myanmar borders," the government said.

What is BIM?

The main objective of Border Infrastructure and Management is the development of infrastructure in border areas. The government has been adopting various initiatives to create infrastructure in the border areas of the country as part of its strategy to secure the frontiers. This includes expeditious construction of fencing, floodlighting and roads along its borders with Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar, and construction of strategic roads along its borders with Nepal, China and Bhutan.

The government has also deployed high-tech electronic surveillance equipment on the international border and constructed additional BOPs.

India shares a 3,323 km long border with Pakistan, including 775 km of the Line of Control. The length of the border with China is 3,488 km, 4,096 with Bangladesh, 1,751 km with Nepal, 1,643 km with Myanmar and 699 km with Bhutan.

In the 2022 budget, the CEntre enhanced the total budget by Rs 46,970 crore. The budget for defence has been increased to Rs 5,25,166 crore this year from the last year's budget of Rs 4,78,196. The Capital Outlay on Defence Services in this Budget is Rs 1,52,369.61 crore while Defence Pensions have been allocated Rs 1,19,696.00 crore.