Centre Approves Devpt Of Housing Complexes For Urban Migrants & Poor; 3 Lakh To Benefit

While addressing a Union cabinet briefing on Wednesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the Cabinet has approved the development of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (AHRCs) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Under this scheme, existing government-funded housing complexes would be converted to housing complexes for urban migrants and the poor. According to the Union Minister, this move is said to benefit 3 lakh people in its initial phase. The government is looking towards spending Rs 600 crore for this scheme in the form of a Technology Innovation Grant.

Cabinet approves development of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (AHRCs) for urban migrants / poor as a sub-scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (1/3) pic.twitter.com/gmncaypgCE — K.S. Dhatwalia (@DG_PIB) July 8, 2020

Benefits under PMGKY extended

Prakash Javadekar also spoke about the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana which has been pushed for another 5 months till November. He revealed that so far, about 74.3 crore beneficiaries had been covered in April, 74.75 crore in May and about 64.72 crore in June 2020.

"Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) aims to provide a safety net to the poor and vulnerable who had been hit the hardest by the pandemic," said Javadekar, adding that various benefits would be extended under the scheme keeping in mind the pandemic situation.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has also approved the extension of the time limit for availing the benefits of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana the for Ujjwala beneficiaries by three months. "This would be put into effect July 1 and would cost the Centre about 13,500 crores," informed Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Cabinet approves extension of EPF contribution 24% (12% employees share & 12% employers share) for another 3 months from June to August 2020 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana/Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pic.twitter.com/CKp5npp14n — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

A capital infusion of Rs 12,450 cr for 3 Public Sector General Insurance Companies – Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, National Insurance Company Ltd & United India Insurance Company Ltd (including Rs 2500 cr infused in FY 2019-20), has also been approved by the cabinet in the meeting, added Javadekar.

(With Agency Inputs)