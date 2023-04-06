Centre Approves Indian Space Policy 2023 In Huge Boost For ISRO, Space Sector

The Union Cabinet has approved Indian Space Policy 2023, which will enhance the role of the Department of Space, and boost activities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) missions. It will also give larger participation of research, academia, startups and industry.

The policy has laid down the roles and responsibilities of ISRO, NewSpace India Limited and private sector entities. Notably, the space sector was opened up to the private sector earlier by the government to help boost the development of the sector.

"PM Modi took a decision to open the space sector for private participation. Today because of this within 3 years, the number of startups has reached 150 in ISRO...Today Cabinet has approved Indian Space Policy 2023 which in brief would offer clarity to the role of each of these other components which have been set up to enhance the role of the space department, to give a boost to the ISRO missions," Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh told reporters.

He said the policy will aim to enhance the role of the Department of Space, boost activities of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) missions and give a larger participation of research, academia, startups and industry.

FDI in space sector is allowed up to 100%

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Jitendra SIngh, in a statement laid on the table of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday informed that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the space sector is allowed up to 100% in the area of Satellies-Establishment and Operations through Government route only.

He said Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) being the regulatory and promotional body for space activities was involved in the revision of the FDI policy which is presently under consideration of the Government.

"The specific role of IN-SPACe for channelizing FDI will evolve after approval of revised FDI policy by the Government," the statement added.