Centre Approves Mass Promotion Of Over 8,000 Employees, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

In a significant development, the Union government has approved the mass promotion of over 8,000 employees belonging to three important secretariat services. On Friday, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh stated that orders for mass promotion have been issued for the employees of the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS), and Central Secretariat Stenographers' Service (CSSS). Notably, these three services, CSS, CSCS, and CSSS, constitute the administrative foundation of the central secretariat.

"It was disheartening to see government employee attaining retirement from service without getting his due promotion. Thanks PM @narendramodi ji for the kind decision.... #DoPT orders mass promotion of more than 8,000 Central Govt Employees from #CSS, #CSSS & #CSCS cadres [sic]," Singh wrote in a Twitter post.

Total 8,089 employees to get the promotion

Giving further details, the minister revealed that as many as 4,734 of the total 8,089 promoted employees are from CSS, 2,966 from CSSS, and 389 are from CSCS. According to a PTI report, this is significant because the Central Secretariat Service officers' association had been demonstrating against the delay in their promotions and alleging that it has cost them irreparable financial harm. Extending support to their demands, the CSS Forum, an association of CSS officers, had also recently written to the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Last time, the government issued orders for promotion on such a large scale in 2019. At that time as many as 4,000 employees were promoted in all three services. Meanwhile, presently 157 Principal Staff Employees of CSSS, 153 Senior Principal Private Secretaries and 1,208 Principal Private Secretaries are also slated to get the promotion.

Secretariat consists of employees working in Group A and Group B positions

It is significant to mention here that the Central Secretariat Service is one of the administrative civil services. The Secretariat consists of employees working in Group A and Group B positions. These are considered to be the backbone of the administrative functions in the ministries and departments of the central government. The employees working in these secretariats are selected through a competitive examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

