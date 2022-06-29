Centre Approves MNRE & IRENA's Strategic Partnership Agreement On Green Energy

The Centre, on Wednesday, June 29, approved the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

An official statement issued on the partnership read, "The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of a Strategic Partnership Agreement signed between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)."

The agreement, which was signed in January 2022, aims to increase India's ambition, knowledge, and leadership in the area of green energy transitions based on renewable energy. According to the statement, the Agreement will aid in the global fight to tackle climate change as well as India's attempts to transition its energy system.

"The strategic partnership agreement's areas of cooperation will help India reach its ambitious goal of installing 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030. This, in turn, will promote Atmanirbhar Bharat," the statement said.

Among the Agreement's main components is improved collaboration in the following areas:

Facilitating information exchange from India on scaling up clean energy and renewable energy technology

Assisting India in its long-term energy planning endeavours

Collaborating to improve India's environment for innovation

Promoting the creation and use of green hydrogen to help achieve affordable decarbonisation

As a result, the Strategic Partnership Agreement will aid India's efforts to transition to a more renewable energy based nation and aid in global efforts to battle climate change.

India on Climate Change at COP26

India made significant announcements related to climate change goals at the COP26 Climate Summit. PM Modi pledged to reach 'Net Zero' carbon emissions by 2070, a decision hailed by environment experts. He also vowed to reduce industrial emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. Moreover, India's new target of 500 gigawatts (GW) energy from non-fossil fuel sources was also noted to be a "significant contribution" to climate goals. Additionally, the Prime Minister also stressed the need for greater ambition on technology and climate finance on behalf of smaller countries.

PM Modi also delivered the National Statement proposing the "One-Word Movement." He highlighted the "Lifestyle for Environment" and called for collective participation in mitigating climate change. Besides, the Prime Minister also appealed to the world leaders for a "unified approach" to attain multidimensional goals in the field of agriculture, energy, housing, water management, etc.