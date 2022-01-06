Centre Approves MoU For Bridge Between India & Nepal Over Mahakali River In Dharchula

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Nepal for the construction of a bridge over the Mahakali river along the Indo-Nepal border in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

The Indian government said in a statement that diplomatic relations between the two countries will further improve with the signing of the MoU. "India and Nepal have been working together on different regional forums such as SAARC and BIMSTEC as well as the global fora," it added.

'India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship': Anurag Thakur

While addressing a press conference on Thursday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur stated that the MoU for building a bridge over the Mahakali river connecting Dharchula in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district to Dharchula in Nepal will be signed in the near future. Thakur informed, on January 6, that the construction of the bridge will be completed within three years.

#Cabinet approves MoU between India and Nepal for construction of the bridge over Mahakali River at Dharchula



The bridge will help the people of India as well as people of Nepal: Union Minister @ianuragthakur #CabinetDecisions pic.twitter.com/uxIhpqdgeR — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 6, 2022

It should be mentioned that India and Nepal share an open international border that allows citizens to move freely without any passport or visa requirements. Both Nepal and India have a district called Dharchula on two separate banks of the Mahakali River. People residing in the region share similar cultural and traditional ties.

The Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports went on to say that India has always shared close ties with neighbouring Nepal, and intends to extend these deep-rooted ties with the construction of the bridge on the Mahakali river.

"As close neighbours, India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation characterised by an open border and deep-rooted people-to-people contacts of kinship and culture," Thakur said.

'Significant decisions taken by Cabinet today': Dr S Jaishankar

Reacting to the recent decision, Minister of External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar hailed the Union Cabinet for approving the construction of the bridge. "MoU between India and Nepal for construction of a bridge over Mahakali River at Dharchula. An important step that will deepen our friendly ties," he wrote on Twitter.

Significant decisions taken by the Cabinet today under PM @narendramodi ’s leadership:



-MoU between India and Nepal for construction of bridge over Mahakali River at Dharchula.



An important step that will deepen our friendly ties. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 6, 2022

Notably, the Union Cabinet on Thursday took several important decisions, including the signing of an MoU between India and Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of Disaster Management, an agreement between India and Spain on Cooperation & Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters and Intra-State Transmission System – Green Energy Corridor Phase-II.

"Will provide a legal framework for information sharing between our Customs authorities & help in administering of laws & detection & investigation of offences and facilitate legitimate trade," Jaishankar said on the agreement between India and Spain.

(Image: ANI/Pixabay)