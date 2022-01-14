Centre approves Odisha's proposal to extend CS's tenure by 6 months

Bhubaneswar, Jan 14 (PTI) The Centre has approved the Odisha government's proposal to extend the tenure of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra by six months, official sources said on Friday.

Mohapatra, who was due to superannuate on February 28, will remain in the service for six more months till at least August-end.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), under the Union Ministry of Personnel, Personal Grievances and Pensions, has communicated the approval to the state government.

"I am directed to...convey the approval of the central government for extension in service of Shri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra...for a period of six months beyond his normal date of superannuation, i.e., 28.02.2022 under Rule 16 (1) of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958," said a letter signed by DoPT Under Secretary Devendra Kumar.

The letter, issued on Thursday, is addressed to the principal secretary, Department of General Administration and Pubic Grievance, Government of Odisha.

Sources said that the state government had earlier sent a proposal for extension of service of Mohapatra, an Odisha cadre IAS officer of the 1986 batch. He was appointed as the chief secretary after his batchmate A K Tripathy retired on January 1, 2021.

As per sources, the extension was sought by the Odisha government in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases and the forthcoming panchayat and municipal elections in the state. PTI AAM ACD ACD

