Centre Approves One-time Grant Of Rs 22,000 Cr To PSU Oil Companies To Cover LPG Losses

The Central government on Wednesday announced a big Diwali bonanza to the common people amid the price surge of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the country. The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting approved the one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore for oil marketing companies of public sector undertakings (PSUs). It also announced a bonus for Indian Railways employees.

While addressing a press briefing, Information & Biradcast minister Anurag Thakur stated that LPG prices have been increasing across the world and the grant is being given to three oil marketing companies -- Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). The decision has been taken in a bid to cover the losses these companies incurred on selling LPG below cost to consumers from June 2020 to June 2022.

"One-time grant of Rs 22,000 crores has been given to Oil marketing companies of public sector undertakings (PSUs) so that the burden of rising prices does not fall on common people," Thakur said.

Thakur further stated that the approval will help the PSU OMCs to continue their commitment government's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and ensure unhindered domestic LPG supplies. It will also support the procurement of Make in India products. Domestic LPG Cylinders are supplied at regulated prices to consumers by the public sector Oil Marketing companies namely, IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, he added.

Between June 2020 to June 2022, the international prices of LPG increased by around 300%. However, the cost increase was not fully passed on to consumers of domestic LPG. Accordingly, domestic LPG prices were increased by only 72% during this period which has led to significant losses for these OMCs. Despite these losses, the three PSU OMCs have ensured continuous supplies of this essential cooking fuel in the country, said Anurag Thakur.

The Union Minister further informed that the Cabinet has also approved a productivity-linked bonus of Rs 1,832 crores will be given to 11.27 lakh employees of railways. It will be a bonus of 78 days and Rs 17,951 will be its maximum limit.

The Cabinet has also approved a new Scheme “Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) for the remaining four years of the 15th Finance Commission from 2022-23 to 2025-26.

