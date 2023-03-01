Centre Approves Procurement Of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft From HAL For ₹6,800 Crore

The Union Cabinet has given a nod to procure 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force on Wednesday at a cost of Rs 6,828.36 crore. The aircraft will be delivered over a period of six years.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by PM Modi okays procurement of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft at cost of Rs 6,828 crore."

HTT-40 a turboprop aircraft

The HTT-40 is a turboprop aircraft and is developed to have appropriate low-speed handling attributes and give better training effectiveness. The absolute aerobatic tandem seat turbo trainer contains an air-conditioned cockpit, modern avionics, hot re-fueling, running changeover, and zero-zero ejection seats.

The aircraft would fulfill the shortage of basic trainer aircraft of IAF for the training sessions of the newly recruited pilots. In the process of procurement, related equipments and training aids along with the simulators would be acquired.

They would also be configurable being an indigenous machine and would be open to the changes required in the future by the Indian Armed Forces.

The HTT-40 Aircraft has approximately 56% indigenous content which would rise progressively rise to around 60% with the addition of indigenous components and subsystems.

The 70 trainer aircraft will be developed at the Bangalore facility of HAL and for series production it will move to Nashik.

For its supply chain, HAL would also be including Indian private industry, including MSMEs. This procurement would provide direct employment to around 1,500 people and indirect employment to at least 3,000 people working in over 100 MSMEs.

This process of acquiring the HTT-40 aircraft would bolster the efforts of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and would give a boost to the Indian Aerospace Defence ecosystem.

