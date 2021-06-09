Centre Approves Proposal For Construction Of 3.61 Lakh Houses Approved Under PMAY-U

The Central Government, on Tuesday, approved the construction of 3.61 lakh new houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U). The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs also informed that approval has been given to 'revision of projects comprising of 3.75 lakh houses'. The decision was taken in the 54th Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) meeting which was also the first discussion held amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The approval was given based on 708 proposals submitted to the Government.

The Government ministry further added that a total of 112.4 lakh houses will be built under the 'housing for all' campaign.

The meeting was attended by 13 states/UTs and a press statement was also released by the ministry informing the houses to be constructed across 'beneficiary Led Construction and Affordable Housing in Partnership verticals'. To further recognize the state's contribution, Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) also launched 'PMAY- U Awards 2021 - 100 Days Challenge'.

The media release also highlighted the state's efforts towards making the scheme successful.

"The awards are given to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contribution and performances by states, Union Territories (UTs), urban local bodies (ULBs) and beneficiaries for successful implementation of the mission and create a healthy competition," said the release.

Interestingly, the latest development came a day after Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to PM Modi seeking funds for creating basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies. Durga Shanker Mishra also added that the government's main focus lies on completing the projects in all the states and UTs as demand for sanction has been saturated in all states/UTs.

Like Andhra Pradesh, several other states and UTs put forward their revised proposals while addressing issues including land, topographical hazards, inter-city migration, change of preferences of verticals and loss of lives.

MoHUA secretary also inaugurated a newly constructed Demonstration Housing Project in Panchkula, Haryana which will be used as a working woman hostel on rental basis.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)

After the outbreak of COVID-19, the government, under PMAY already constructed 10,75,474 houses and with the addition of the recent approval, the total stands at 112.4 lakh and so far, 82.5 lakh have been grounded for construction of which 48.31 lakh have been completed/delivered. The release issued by the Government also stated Rs 7.35 lakh crore has been invested in the mission.

On January 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of Six Light House Projects (LHPs), which was also highlighted in the meeting. The LHPs are being constructed at Agartala, Chennai, Lucknow, Ranchi, Rajkot and Indore. The government has directed the usage of cutting edge technology for the LHPs.

(Inputs from ANI)