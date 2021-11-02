The Ministry of Defence recently informed that the Defense Acquisition Council, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accepted bids worth Rs 7,965 crore for Armed Forces modernization under the 'Make in India' initiative on Tuesday. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition bids of Rs 7,965 crore for modernization and operating needs of the Armed Forces at its meeting on November 02, 2021. According to the press release, all of these suggestions (100%) fall under the 'Make in India' umbrella, with a focus on design, development, and production in India.

According to the press release, key procurement approvals from domestic sources include twelve Light Utility Helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Lynx U2 Fire Control System from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which will improve the detection tracking and engagement capabilities of Naval warships, and the Mid Life Upgrade of the Dornier Aircraft from HAL and will increase the naval capacity for maritime reconnaissance and coastal surveillance.

Global procurement case for naval guns has been closed, with the amount of these guns being added to the improved Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) being constructed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). These SRGMs will be installed on Indian Navy warships and will enable speciality capabilities such as striking fast-moving targets with guided munitions and range expansions.

Rajnath Singh Praises Indian Army

Last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted that the Centre is focused on enhancing combat capability and ensuring the welfare of soldiers in the country. Singh emphasised that the Army's decision to grant permanent commissions to female officers is another important step in ensuring that all officers, regardless of gender, have equal opportunities for professional advancement.

According to the Union Minister, the recent incorporation of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) is a historic milestone that has been recognised by all stakeholders and will improve their efficiency and accountability. From October 25 to 28, 2021, the Army Commanders' Conference, an apex level biannual event, was held in New Delhi. According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Army's highest leadership is examining all aspects of existing security scenarios, situations along borders and in the hinterland, and challenges for the current security apparatus during the event.

