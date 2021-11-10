Centre approves restoration of MPLADS; Rs 2 Cr to be allotted to MPs for remainder 2021-22 

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday announced that the Union cabinet has decided to restore the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) after a halt was placed on the scheme last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. While addressing a press conference on the key decisions taken by the central government, Anurag Thakur informed that the Centre has decided to restore the MPLADS Scheme for the remainder of 2021-2022 and will continue the scheme for the next three years until 2025-2026.

For this year, the government has announced the allotment of Rs. 2 crore to every MP for proceeding with development-related projects in their respective legislative constituencies. The government will release the funds from 2022-23 to 2025-26 at a rate of Rs. 5 crores per annum for each MP in two instalments of Rs. 2.5 crore each.

In view of the COVID pandemic, in April 2020 it was decided that the government will not operate the MPLADS scheme during the FY 2020-21 and 2021-22 and place the fund at the disposal of the Ministry of Finance for managing the impacts of a pandemic. Former Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had earlier announced that the consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for two years – Rs 7,900 crores – will go to the Consolidated Fund of India.

However, as the COVID-19 situation improved in the country and India is even witnessing economic growth, the Centre removed the halt on the scheme and decided to release the funds under MPLADS, Anurag Thakur explained on Wednesday.

Another significant announcement made during the presser was that the Union cabinet had also approved the hike in the price of ethanol for blending in petrol.

MPLADS Scheme

The MPLADS is a Central Sector Scheme that is entirely supported by the central government. The scheme's goal is to allow MPs to promote developmental projects in their constituencies, with a focus on the establishment of long-term community assets in areas like drinking water, primary education, public health, sanitation, and roads etc. According to the government, the entire cost of restoring and continuing the MPLADS for the remainder of the Fiscal Year 2021-22 and up to the Fiscal Year 2025-26 will be Rs. 17,417.00 crore.

