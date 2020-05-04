Centre Approves Rs 1 Crore For Kin Of IB Staffer Ankit Sharma, Announces Arvind Kejriwal

The Centre has approved Delhi government's decision to provide Rs 1 crore compensation to the kin of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, informed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. Officer Ankit Sharma was murdered during the riots that broke out on February 23 in northeast Delhi. The Chief Minister attributed the delay in compensation to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, CM Kejriwal stated that the Union Cabinet approved the decision on Monday and hoped that the martyr's family gets the compensation soon. Kejriwal had announced the compensation on March 02 in honorarium of Sharma's service.

दिल्ली दंगों में IB अफसर स्वर्गीय अंकित शर्मा जी की बहुत ही दर्दनाक हत्या हुई थी। उनके परिवार के लिए हमने ₹1 करोड़ की सम्मान राशि का एलान किया था। आज उस निर्णय को कैबिनेट ने मंजूरी दी है। करोना के चलते इसमें देर हो गयी। उम्मीद है इसी हफ़्ते उनके परिवार को राशि मिल जाएगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 4, 2020

READ | Delhi Police Apprehend One Person In IB Officer Ankit Sharma's Murder Case

The Delhi Violence

Violence in the national capital broke out after groups pf anti-CAA protestors and pro-CAA faction clashed in Jafrabad on the night of February 23. The violent clashes lasted for around 4 days and claimed a total of 42 lives, including a policeman and IB officer. Hundreds were left injured and shops, houses and buildings were set ablaze. The Delhi Police was severely criticised for its handling of the riots.

READ | Slain IB Officer Ankit Sharma's Autopsy Reveals Death Due To Shock Caused By Hemorrhage

Around 100 arrests have been made in connection to the violence that broke out. Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain has been accused of the murder of Ankit Sharma. Sharma's family had alleged that Hussain was behind the attack on the IB officer and also housed multiple goons at his place during the riots. However, the former AAP leader has denied any involvement and claimed that he and his family were himself stranded inside his office building during the riots and had called for help. Recently, his bail plea was rejected by the Kakardooma court in the same case.

READ | N-E Delhi Violence: HC Directs Authorities To Conduct DNA Test On Bodies Without Waiting For Orders

READ | Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer Ankit Sharma Martyred; Body Recovered Amid Delhi Violence