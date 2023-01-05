Centre Approves Rs 28 Crore Worth Interest-free Loans For Andhra's Tobacco Farmers

The Union government on Wednesday said it has approved Rs 28.11 crore to extend interest-free loans to tobacco farmers in Andhra Pradesh. The interest-free loans will be administered by the Tobacco Board and are intended to help growers of Flue Cured Virigina (FCV) to overcome losses made during the Mandous Cyclone rains.

"Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, has accorded approval for Rs 28.11 crore to extend a special interest-free loan @ of Rs 10,000 to each member of Tobacco Board's Growers' Welfare Schemes under Southern Regions (Southern Light Soil and Southern Black Soil) of Andhra Pradesh from the Tobacco Growers' Welfare Fund, which will directly benefit 28,112 farmers," the government said.

FCV tobacco is a major commercial crop grown in 10 districts of Andhra Pradesh, with an annual production of 121 million kg (2021-22) grown in an area of 66,000 hectares. It is the major exportable tobacco variety of the total unmanufactured tobacco exports from India.

Out of the total unmanufactured tobacco exports (excluding Tobacco Refuse), FCV tobacco exports accounted for 53.62 per cent in quantity terms and 68.47 per cent in value terms in 2021-22.

FCV Tobacco growers sell their produce through an e-auction platform developed and operated by the Tobacco Board.