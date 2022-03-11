Centre approves Rs 879 cr to upgrade 2 important roads in MP

Bhopal, Mar 11 (PTI) The Union government has approved a sum of Rs 879 crore to upgrade two roads important from the view of tourism in Madhya Pradesh, state PWD minister Gopal Bhargava said on Friday.

These are Sanchi to Chanderi, from Kanha National Park to Amarkantak, the origin of the Narmada river, and fossil park Raipura in Dindori, he said, and expressed gratitude towards Union Minister for Road and Highways Nitin Gadkari for the approval.

"The Rs 879 crore approved comprises Rs 386 crore for the 81-kilometre Kurwai-Mungeli-Chanderi road and Rs 493 crore for Dindori-Mandla, which is a 93 kilometre stretch. The Kurwai-Mungavali-Chanderi road work will help tourists coming to Sanchi and Chanderi, who will be able to quickly reach the East-West corridor near Jhansi," state PWD principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi said.

The Mandla-Dindori road upgrade will allow people from the region to reach neighbouring Chhattisgarh easily through the north-south corridor, the official added. PTI MAS BNM BNM BNM

