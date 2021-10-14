Centre Approves Swachh Bharat Mission Extension Till 2025-26 For Sustainable Outcomes

The Union Cabinet, presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the continuation of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) until 2025-26, with a focus on achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) outcomes, scientific solid waste processing in all cities, and wastewater management in cities with less than 1 lakh population in Census 2011, cities not enclosed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

According to the PM India website, "A financial outlay of ₹1,41,600 crores has been finalized for SBM-U 2.0, including central share of ₹36,465 for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 which is over 2.5 times the financial outlay of ₹62,009 crores in the last phase of the Mission."

The following is the pattern of fund sharing between the Centre and the States:

Cities having a population of one million or more: 25:75

Cities having populations ranging from one to ten lakhs: 33:67

Cities with a population of less than one lakh people: 50:50

Union territories without a legislature: 100:0

Territories of the Union with Legislative Power: 80:20

According to the Central Government, the focus of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 (SBM-U 2.0), which was inaugurated on October 1, 2021, by the Prime Minister, will be on sustaining and increasing the momentum produced in order to fulfil the Mission's vision of a "Garbage-Free" Urban India during the next five years. With a thorough gap analysis of essential infrastructure, detailed five-year action plans, and annual action plans with deadlines, the Mission components will be implemented in a systematic and time-bound manner, said the government. Through GIS-mapped waste management infrastructure, robust user interface, online grievance redressal system, end-to-end online monitoring of projects from project creation to fund release, and project progress monitoring on an integrated GIS-based platform, the Mission will be completely paperless and digital, leveraging digital technology for complete transparency and accountability.

Highlighting the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban, the Centre noted that India embraced a holistic approach to urban planning and went on a water and sanitation reform path. The Prime Minister announced the launch of the SBM on August 15, 2014, and the Mission was formally inaugurated on October 2, 2014, with the objectives: "Eradication of open defecation in all statutory towns, 100% scientific management of municipal solid waste in all statutory towns; and Effecting behaviour change through Jan Andolan."

(Image: PTI)