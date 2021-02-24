Centre Asks 5 States To Expedite Vaccinations; Over 6,000 New Covid Cases In Maharashtra

In the wake of coronavirus cases that have seen a sudden surge in select states of India, with Maharashtra reporting over 6,000 fresh contractions to the virus on Tuesday for the second time in a week, Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry Manohar Agnani wrote letters to the governments of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab. Maharashtra recorded 51 deaths in a span of 24 hours, the health department of the state stated while the state's total cases are 21,12,312. Of the 51, 32 succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 48 hours in Maharashtra.

Agnani in his letter to the government of Maharashtra highlighted that the rise in the number of positive cases has been observed in six districts of the state including Pune and Mumbai. Akola division that comprises Amravati, Buldhana, Washim, Yavatmal have emerged as the new epicenter of the virus in the state. Akola that is in the Vidarbha division recorded 1,392 fresh cases surpassing the Mumbai city that recorded 1,250 new cases in 24 hours. Pune with 1,288 fresh cases is next in the list of Maharashtrian cities that have witnessed a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases.

A health department official was quoted by PTI as saying, "Pune city alone reported 679 cases, highest by a municipal corporation in the state. With this, the city's cumulative COVID-19 figures reached 2,05,437, while the death toll stood at 4,566." The official further confirmed that 20,05,851 people have recovered in Maharashtra till now while 2.79 lakh people are in-home quarantine and 2,484 people are placed in institutional quarantine. Testing in Maharashtra has also been ramped up for the past two days and 1.58 crore samples have been tested in 48 hours.

After Maharashtra recorded 6,218 fresh cases on Tuesday, Agnani and the health ministry decided to warn the government of ramping up its testing and take strict measures to make people abide by the guidelines issued against social gatherings. He also wrote a letter to the Madhya Pradesh government where Agnani stressed that "Indore, Betul, and Bhopal have recorded the most number of positive cases recently." A similar letter was written to the Punjab government highlighting that three districts of SBS Nagar, Kapurthala, and Sri Muktsar Sahib have seen a surge in Covid-19 cases.

An excerpt from the letter read "You are requested to kindly direct the district officials concerned to immediately undertake measures for the maximum coverage of HCWs and FLWs with the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest. Hence it is advised that the vaccination of HCWs and FLWs is expedited so that immunity is conferred in the shortest possible time-frame. Also as they are involved in containment, surveillance, and management of Covid-19 cases."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Municipality Commissioner I S Chahal told PTI, "Daily figures could rise in the coming days. We are taking steps to educate people about the importance of wearing face masks and following physical distancing norms."

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner said, "We have instructed hospitals to keep at least 2,000 to 3,000 beds for COVID-19 patients and also asked them not to return anyone away." The responsibility of updating the civic body on the availability of beds in hospitals has been given to private hospitals.

The Union Health Ministry has been trying to maintain its vigil across all Indian states that have observed a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases. However, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab along with Jammu and Kashmir, and Chattisgarh are being monitored closely.