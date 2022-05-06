Centre Asks All Coal Power Plants To Operate At Full Capacity Amid Hike In Power Demand

In light of the reported coal shortage in India, the Ministry of Power on Thursday highlighted the demand for power that has increased by almost 20% in energy terms and subsequently ordered all imported coal power plants to operate at full capacity. The Union Ministry directed all states and generating companies based on domestic coal to import at least 10% of their requirement of coal for blending.

"Growing from strength to strength and ensuring energy security of the nation, India's coal sector attains record production in April," the Coal Ministry had stated on May 3.

Growing from strength to strength and ensuring energy security of the Nation, India's coal sector attains record production in April.

'All imported coal-based power plants shall operate & generate power to full capacity'

In an official order, the Ministry stated, "The demand for power has gone up by almost 20% in energy terms. The supply of domestic coal has increased but the increase in the supply is not sufficient to meet the increased demand for power. This is leading to load shedding in different areas. Because of the mismatch between the daily consumption of coal for power generation and the daily receipt of coal at the power plant, the stocks of coal at the power plant have been declining at a worrisome rate."

"The international price of coal has gone up in an unprecedented fashion. It is currently around 140 US Dollars per tonne. As a result of this, the import of coal for blending, which was of the order of 37 Million Tonnes in 2015-16 has gone down, leading to more pressure on domestic coal. The imported coal-based generation capacity is around 17,600MW. The PAS for imported coal-based plants do not have adequate provision for pass-through of the entire increase in the international coal price. At the present price of imported coal, running of imported coal-based plants and supply of power at the PPA rates will lead to huge losses to the generators and therefore the generators were not willing to run those plants," it added.

"All imported coal-based power plants shall operate and generate power to their full capacity. Where the imported coal-based plant is under NCLT, the Resolution Professional shall take steps to make it functional," read the order copy.

The states have been directed that the price of coal should be a pass-through in order to ensure that all power plants based on imported coal start functioning. Most states have done that and about 10,000 MW out of 17,6000 MW of the imported coal-based generation capacity has commenced operations.

However, some imported coal-based capacity is still not operating, the Ministry said. Notably, the plants have been asked to supply power to power purchase agreement (PPA) holders and further sell surplus to power exchanges.