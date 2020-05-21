Centre Asks Assam Govt To Probe Alleged Ineligible Beneficiaries In PM-KISAN; Halts It

The Union Agriculture Ministry has sought a report from the Assam government and ordered a probe into potential fraud in the beneficiaries of the PM-KISAN Yojana, which allowed ineligible persons to receive cash in the state even as authorities halted further payments, an official said on Wednesday.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered investigations by a top state bureaucrat, who is expected to present the report in a month, the chief minister’s office had stated on Monday. The Centre is likely to advise a category of states with more relaxed enrolment norms, in order to clean up beneficiary lists, the official added.

“The responsibility of identification of beneficiary rests with the states,” this person said. “It is for the state to then initiate criminal proceedings and recover the money,” the Ministry said.

The possibility of ineligible people posing as farmers and enrolling in the scheme increased after software that manages the programme found sampling errors of land records, another official said.

We have been able to identify 9,000 ineligible beneficiaries in our district,” Prabin Saikia, an agriculture department official scrutinising records in northern Assam’s Lakhimpur, said. There has been communication between the Centre and the state on the matter, he added.

Pushpadhar Das, a farm expert in Guwahati, said it appeared that people who were listed include pensioners, non-farmers, income-tax payers and that names of more than one person from each family are on the list.

About PM-KISAN scheme

Under PM-KISAN, the government provides income support of Rs 6000 each year to farmers with a valid enrolment, paid in three equal cash transfers of Rs 2000, every four months. It was launched in February 2019, when the first instalment was paid. In the last tranche, paid in April amid the lockdown, nearly 70.7 million farmers received benefits of Rs 16000 crore under the programme.

Cash support under PM-KISAN is given to “a farmer family comprising husband, wife and minor children who own cultivable land as per land records,” as per the programme’s manual.

The Assam government had already ordered re-verification of beneficiaries before a probe was announced. The deadline for it is mid-June.

