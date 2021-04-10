Centre Asks Farmers To Postpone Protests & Start Talks; Tikait Says 'no Conditional Talks'

Urging farmers to restart talks with Centre, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday, told farmers to send back elders and children to their homes amid 2nd COVID-19 wave. Citing that the farmers had held 11 rounds of talks, he said that 'agitation continues either when govt isn't ready to talk or when the union doesn't get favourable response'. Reiterating that farmers must postpone the protest and talk with the govt, Tomar also said that many farmers' unions, economists are supporting the Agricultural Bills.

"Many farmers' unions, economists are supporting the Agricultural Bills but some farmers are protesting against the bills. The government held 11 round of talks with protesting farmer unions, we are ready for more talks. We offered to discuss problematic areas & make changes in them. Farmer unions didn't accept & didn't give reason. Agitation continues either when govt isn't ready to talk or when union doesn't get favourable response. Here unions decided to continue it anyway, " said Narendra Singh Tomar.

Many farmers unions, economists are supporting the Agricultural Bills but some farmers are protesting against the bills. The government held 11 round of talks with protesting farmer unions, we are ready for more talks: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pic.twitter.com/XUpQARNE2u — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

In retaliation, BKU spokeperson Rakesh Tikait said that the Kisan Mahapanchayat protests will continue and it will continue till 7 AM tomorrow. If govt wants to talk then we are ready to talk but the govt wants conditional talks but we don’t." Rebutting Tomar's claims on Coronavirus spread due to farmers' protest, he said, "Why there is no corona where the election are happening? This is not Shaheen Bagh, protest will not end here like Shaheen bagh."

Farmers protests

After completing a peaceful 'Chakka Jam' across India except in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Tikait and other BKU leaders toured poll-bound Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry seeking farmers' support against the Centre's Farm Laws, urging them to not vote for BJP. Moreover, after the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders, blocking access to the roads completely. MHA had snapped off internet across all three border areas - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur and later extended the ban to 1-2 days more. Farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', as the 3-month protests have caught several international celebrities' interest online. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc.

