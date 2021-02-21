Centre Asks Maharashtra & Kerala To Ramp Up Covid Testing; States Account For 77% Caseload

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday wrote to the governments in Maharashtra and Kerala, seeking their attention on the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. India registered a total of 14,264 new cases on Saturday that took the overall total to 10,991,651, while the number of recoveries stood so far at 10,689,715 till date.

On Sunday, while India's total count of positive cases stands at 1,45,634, Maharashtra has 48,439 active cases and Kerala has 59,814 active cases. The Ministry observed that the two states account for 77% of total Covid-19 active cases in the country, and has asked the respective state governments to ramp up their efforts in place for overall testing.

While a few regions in Maharashtra including the financial hub Mumbai face the threat of another lockdown, 6,281 people tested positive for the virus in the state on Saturday. The total cases in Maharashtra so far are 20,93,913 and total recoveries are 19,92,530. The state department confirmed that there has been a surge in the number of deaths due to Covid-19, with the total number of those who have succumbed standing at 51,753 until Saturday.

Kerala on Saturday recorded over 4,650 positive cases taking the total positives in the state so far to 10,30,587, while the number of recoveries stands at 9,67,630. The state has recorded 4,074 deaths till now, and the Union Health Ministry has asked the state government to increase the proportion of RT-PCR tests.

The Twitter handle of Union Health Ministry on Sunday said that Chattishgarh, Madhya Pradesh, J&K and Punjab have also witnessed a rise in the number of active Covid-19 cases. Of the 85.61% new Covid-19 cases in five states in the past 24 hours, Maharashtra and Kerala accounted for 77% on Sunday. While Maharashtra government has issued new restrictions in the wake of rise in cases, Kerala government is mulling increasing the testing in the state.

Vaccinations in India till date

According to the data released by the ministry, 11 million people have been vaccinated till Saturday. 1,08,38,323 Covid vaccines have been administered in 2,29,462 sessions across the country. A statement by Union Health Ministry on the portal reads, "63,52,713 health care workers who took the first dose; 8,73,940 health care workers took second dose, along with 36,11,670 frontline workers, were administered the first dose of Covid vaccine."