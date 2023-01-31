Centre Asks Private TV Channels To Broadcast Public Service Content 30 Minutes A Day

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory to all private TV channels to undertake public service broadcasting for 30 minutes a day. The Ministry said the broadcast does not need to be 30 minutes at a stretch but could be spread over smaller time slots. The advisory requires the broadcaster to submit a monthly report on the Broadcast Seva Portal.

What is public service broadcasting?

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the public service broadcast should comprise content of national importance and social relevance. It should be aimed at education or the spread of literacy and should cover subjects such as agriculture and rural development, health and family welfare, science and technology, welfare of women, welfare of weaker sections of society, protection of environment and cultural heritage and national integration.

How will private channels undertake public service broadcasting

The advisory states that the time for which the public service broadcasting content is telecast in between commercial breaks shall not be accounted for the 12-minute limit for commercial breaks. The time for the content shall be accounted cumulatively on monthly basis, which is 15 hours a month and the submission of a monthly report on the Broadcast Seva Portal would be done on or before the seventh day of the following month.

Further, it has been advised that the content can be shared between the broadcasters and telecast repeatedly on one or several TV channels. A common e-platform can also be developed as a repository of relevant videos or textual content from various sources.

Additionally, the advisory states that the time for transmission of such content would be flexible. However, any content transmitted from midnight to 6 in the morning would not be accounted for under the public service broadcasting obligation.

Foreign channels downlinking in India in languages other than those specified in the Eighth schedule of the Indian Constitution, are however exempted from the obligation. Channels broadcasting more than 12 hours on sports, devotional, spiritual and yoga content will also be exempted from furnishing the monthly reports on the Broadcast Seva Portal.