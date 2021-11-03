Centre Asks States To Cut VAT On Petrol & Diesel As It Slashes Excise; Check Breakdown

In the government's bonanza for farmers, the Modi government said that reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol and will help farmers during the upcoming Rabi season. The states have been asked to reduce VAT (Value Added Tax) on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

The reduction in the excise duty of diesel will help farmers increase their income as it will reduce the cost incurred in farming. It will also reduce the cost of transportation of harvested agricultural produce, sourcing of seeds and fertilisers. "The Indian farmers have, through their hard work, kept the economic growth momentum going even during the lockdown phase and the massive reduction in excise on diesel will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season," the government said.

The reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel prices will boost consumption and keep inflation low, the government said. "States are also urged to commensurately reduce VAT on Petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers," it added.

Petrol: Here's the price breakdown (As of 1 November 2021, Delhi)

Base price: Rs 47.28 per litre

Freight etc: Rs 0.30 per litre

Price Charged to dealers (excluding excise duty and VAT): Rs 47.58 per litre

Excise duty: Rs 32.90 per litre

Dealer Commission (Average): Rs 3.90 per litre

VAT (including VAT on Dealer Commission): Rs 25.31 per litre

Retail Selling Price at Delhi: Rs 109.69 per litre

Diesel: Here's the price breakdown (As of 1 November 2021, Delhi)