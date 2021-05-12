Centre Asks States To 'ensure Strict Vigilance' On People Dumping Dead Bodies In Ganga

The Central Government on Tuesday asked states to ensure strict vigilance and check future incidents of people dumping bodies in the river and its tributaries. A letter was written by the apex body that monitors rejuvenation of the river and its tributaries to District Ganga Committees which are chaired by district magistrates or collectors, the National Mission for Clean Ganga where it mentioned to take safety protocols before disposing of unidentified bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims. The action was taken after hundreds of bodies were found floating in the river.

The letter also directed to keep a check on other hazardous activities.

"Ensure strict vigilance along length of the river within territorial jurisdiction of the district to prevent and check such future incidences of people dumping dead bodies in Ganga and its tributaries and of any other activity hazardous for river Ganga and health and hygiene of the area," added NMCG Director General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said in the letter to the chairpersons of the committees.

Mishra further added that dumping of bodies/partially dumped bodies/decomposed corpse not only causes pollution in the river but is also unhygienic and increases the risk of spreading infections in communities inhabiting the banks of rivers.

It has also asked them to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) to the NMCG in the next 14 days, the letter said.

The state authorities are expected to submit reports of action taken within the next 14 days, as per the letter. State Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha also posted a series of tweets, asserting that the bodies had flown downstream from neighboring Uttar Pradesh. He also tweeted mentioning CM Nitish Kumar as he directed "administration to intensify patrolling to ensure this is not repeated".

2/3 Hon CM Shri @NitishKumar is pained at both the tragedy as well as harm to the river Ganges. He has always been particular about the purity and uninterrupted flow of the river and has asked administration to intensify patrolling to ensure this is not repeated. — Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) May 11, 2021

Bodies found floating from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

The Bihar government said altogether 71 bodies have been fished out from the Ganges in Buxar district, which is a day after 30 dead bodies were seen floating in the river at the same spot. The incident has triggered suspicion that the abandoned corpses could be those of COVID-19 patients. While nearly 12 bodies were found in neighboring Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district. An investigation has been sought from both states.