Centre Asks States To Keep Ration Shops Open On All Days Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The Centre on Sunday asked the state governments to keep ration shops and fair price shops open for a longer duration and on all days during lockdown to ensure timely distribution of subsidised and free food grains to the poor. The Union Food Ministry issued an advisory noting that during the lockdown in some states and Union territories, the timings of ration shops have been curtailed due to which beneficiaries may not be getting enough time to pick their entitled foodgrains.

"In view of ongoing lockdown in some States/UTs, that may curtail the functioning hours of Fair Price Shop (FPS), an advisory has been issued on May 15. 2021, to keep the FPSs open, preferably on all days of the month," the ministry said in a statement.

The Centre is distributing monthly 5 kilograms of foodgrains per person at Rs 1-3 per kg via ration shops to over 80 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). In addition to this, 5 kg of free grains are being distributed to the same beneficiaries under the PMGKAY (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana) scheme in May and June, to minimise economic hardships being faced by the poor during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Exempt ration shops from lockdown restrictions'

In the latest advisory, the Central government has asked states to keep the ration shops open for distribution of foodgrains under the NFSA as well as PMGKAY scheme in a staggered manner throughout the day, maintaining proper social distancing and adhering to all COVID-19 protocols.

To facilitate this, states have been requested to ensure that Fair Price shops are exempted from lockdown restrictions as foodgrains are covered under essential items, it added. Further, the Centre has asked states to take necessary steps for timely distribution of foodgrains at the ration shops without causing hardships to the beneficiaries and to widely publicise the measures undertaken in this regard.

India's COVID-19 active cases count has decreased to 36,18,458 with a net decline of 55,344 cases being recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 16.98 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. The total active caseload now comprises 14.66 per cent of the country's total infections, it said.