Centre Asks States/UTs To Focus On Providing Ration Cards To Underprivileged Under NFSA

In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the central government issued an advisory to all states and union territories on Wednesday, June 3, directing them to undertake a special effort to provide ration cards to the most "vulnerable and economically challenged sections" of the population.

Centre asks States/UTs to provide ration cards

The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Thursday informed, "To ensure coverage of all eligible identified persons from the most vulnerable and economically weakest sections of population under National Food Security Act assumes importance in view of the current pandemic scenario of COVID-19."

It noted that states and UTs should take steps to reach out to the most underprivileged and weak groups in society, such as street dwellers, rag pickers, hawkers, and rickshaw drivers. States and UTs are responsible for identifying eligible individuals and households under the NFSA and issuing ration cards to them, according to the report. It stated that under the NFSA, special attention should be paid to identifying and delivering ration cards to eligible households in both urban and rural areas, according to each state's and UT's overall ceilings.

The advisory mentioned that during the current COVID-19 scenario, there have been several reports and grievances through the media, newspapers, NGOs, and individuals stating that the most vulnerable and weakest sections of society, who are in desperate need of foodgrains, are unable to obtain ration cards, and that some of the poor and needy people, who may also lack address proof, maybe finding it difficult to obtain ration cards. It also asked all states and UTs to submit a fortnightly status report in this regard.

National Food Security Act

As per the government portal, the primary notion of global food security is to ensure that all people, at all times, have access to the fundamental foods they need to live an active and healthy life and is defined by food availability, access, utilization, and stability. Although there is no express provision in the Indian Constitution covering the right to food, the fundamental right to life established in Article 21 of the Constitution may be read to encompass the right to live in dignity, which may include the right to food and other basic necessities.

Picture Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImage