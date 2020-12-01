Centre Assures Farmer Unions On Continuity Of APMC & MSP; Offers To Set Up Panel: Sources

As per sources, the Centre gave a detailed presentation to the farmers' associations during the third round of talks to clear the air about the three agrarian laws. At present, the meeting between farmers' leaders and the Union government is underway at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash are representing the NDA government during the deliberations. Sources added that the Centre assured the farmers that the Agricultural Produce Market Committees and the Minimum Support Price system will continue.

According to sources, the government hinted at setting up a committee which will include representatives of farmers, agricultural experts and its own representatives. However, the farmer leaders reportedly rejected the Centre's offer. At present, thousands of farmers are demanding the repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Concerns have been raised about the possible exploitation of farmers by corporates and the dismantling of the existing Mandi system.

PM Modi reaches out to farmers

The Union government's move to prepone the talks with farmers' unions comes a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly reached out to them during his public address in Varanasi. Allaying the apprehensions of the farmers regarding the Mandi system and Minimum Support Price, he accused the opposition of spreading lies. Informing the farmers that the Centre is continuously trying to resolve their concerns, he expressed confidence that the farm laws will facilitate an increase in their incomes.

PM Modi remarked, "I want to tell farmers that now the work is not being done with deceit but with the holy intent akin to that of the Ganga. The reality of those spreading rumours on the basis of apprehensions is coming to the people’s notice continuously. When the farmers understand their lies on one issue, they start spreading rumours on another issue. They do this 24/7. The country’s farmers understand this. Those farmers who still have concerns and questions, the government is continuously trying to answer and resolve them. I am confident that the farmers who have some concerns about the agrarian reforms will take advantage of these reforms in the future and increase their income."

