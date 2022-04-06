Centre Assures Safety Of Assets Of Kashmiri Pandits; Properties Of 610 Applicants Returned

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityananda Rai said on Wednesday that the Narendra Modi government is fully capable of restoring the assets of Kashmiri Pandits who migrated from Kashmir. Responding to queries during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Rai informed that properties of 610 applicants have been returned so far adding that the District Magistrate has been designated as the custodian of the migrants' properties.

"The Modi government and Home Minister is capable of returning the assets to migrant Kashmiris. Constant efforts are being made. If the complaint of migrants is genuine and correct, their assets will be returned. So far, the assets of 610 applicants have been returned," the minister said. In addition to this, a portal to resolve the complaints of migrants has also been developed by the local government, he further revealed.

As for the current resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits, the Minister said while responding to a question on their rehabilitation that over 2,100 of them have returned to the Union Territory (UT) since 2020 and have been recruited to jobs provided under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development package.

'J&K on a developmental track': Nityananda Rai

The Union Minister also reflected on the progress unfolding in Jammu and Kashmir in response to a supplementary question. He revealed that the region has received an investment proposal of Rs 51,000 crore and, according to Rai, these investments would provide employment opportunities to 4.5 lakh people.

He further said that the New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of the Union Territory has been notified by the Central government on February 19 to attract capital investments in the region with a financial outlay of Rs 28,400 crore up to 2037.

Moreover, MoS Rai said that since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, the speed of road construction has increased from 6.54 kilometres to 20.6 kilometres which has added 13 new roads providing better connectivity. While a village with a population of over 1,000 people has been connected, these roads would connect another one having about 500 residents. Besides, excess power production has ensured 24 hours electricity in the region and added that employment and confidence among the residents have also increased, the Union Minister informed.

(With agency inputs, Image: ANI)