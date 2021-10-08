Centre assures supply of 42,000 tonnes of DAP, MoP fertilisers to Karnataka:Bommai

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Centre has assured Karnataka that it will supply 42,000 tonnes of non-urea fertilisers, especially DAP and MoP, to meet the shortage during the forthcoming rabi season, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

He made the remarks after meeting Union Fertiliser and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here in the national capital.

"For rabi season, there was some shortage of DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate). We have asked for 32,000 tonne of DAP and 10,000 tonne of MoP (Muriate of Potash). And the union minister has promised to release this quantity," Bommai told reporters after the meeting.

In case of urea, there is no shortage as the central government has allotted 89,860 tonnes for the rabi season of the 2021-22 crop year (July-June), he added.

Bommai plans to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP National President J P Nadda later during the day.

Sowing of rabi (winter) crops will commence after harvesting of kharif (summer) crops, which is still underway. PTI LUX DV DV

