Centre At Forefront To Create Business-friendly Environment For Industries, Says Gadkari

Giving an update on the Centre's efforts amid COVID-19 pandemic challenges, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday, 22 September, informed that the government has been at the forefront in supporting the industry by re-aligning its policies towards creating a business-friendly and hassle-free environment. He further said that various initiatives and schemes of the Roads and Highways Ministry speaks positive approach of the government on implementation of projects.

Speaking at a webinar on 'Ease of Business for Driving Investment in Roads and Highways Sector', Gadkari said, "We are passing through a very challenging time, both on account of the health of people and the economy of the nation due to the pandemic. However, now there seems to be positivity slowly coming all around across the globe."

Highlighting the benefits of well-developed infrastructure, Gadkari said, "Firstly, it increases the level of economic activity, it improves the revenue base of the government, and lastly ensures expenditure is focused on productive areas".

Centre's effort to deal with impact of COVID-19 on Indian economy

Union Minister Gadkari highlighted that it was due to the government policies across all the sectors that the economic slowdown witnessed by the country was balanced. India's GDP in Quarter-1 of 2021-22 grew to a record high of 20.1 per cent with efforts made by all stakeholders. The country's economy will witness a massive push with the government's allocation of about 1.4 trillion dollars for infrastructure, which will be invested until 2025.

Briefing on the National Master Plan of 'Gati Shakti' scheme, Gadkari said under the scheme, more than Rs 100 lakh crores have been allotted for holistic and integrated infrastructure development in the country. The framework for the National Infrastructure Pipeline program will be provided under the Gati Shakti Master Plan that is aimed at making Indian products more competitive by cutting down the logistics costs and improving the supply chains. The government has encouraged speedy construction of several road projects as the highways sector in India has been at the forefront of performance and innovation.

Some eco-friendly initiatives by Govt

Speaking about the Infrastructure Vision 2025, Gadkari said the government has integrated various infrastructure projects. Under his chairmanship, a Minister level Group of Infrastructure has been created to resolve approval or clearance issues related to environment and forest, railways, defense, and civil aviation. To incorporate greener initiatives, the Minister said the installation of solar panels, rain-water harvesting, and artificial groundwater recharge systems along the highways are encouraged.

Gadkari added that the government is in a process of setting up a new Development Finance Institution (DFI) to facilitate long-term investment into infrastructure. He added that to establish a world-class infrastructure in India, the growing use of advanced technologies including drone survey recording, network survey vehicles, and LiDAR technology (light detection and ranging) for designing and surveys will be extremely helpful. Under the new GST regime, a simpler and efficient system is introduced, replacing the complex tax structure and paperwork. He further said that everything is digitalised, from tendering to payment to contractors.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)