Centre Bans Channel Linked To SFJ; Suspects Plot To Disturb Peace During Punjab Polls

In a massive development, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry ordered the blocking of the website, Apps and social media accounts of 'Punjab Politics TV' linked to terror outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). As per the Centre, this decision was taken after intelligence inputs indicated that the aforesaid channel was trying to disturb public order during the ongoing Punjab Assembly polls. Moreover, it revealed that the contents of the channel had the potential to incite "separatism" and was deemed detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

The Ministry revealed, "The contents of the blocked apps, website, and social media accounts had the potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism; and were found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, and public order. It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections. The Government of India remains vigilant and committed to secure the overall information environment in India and thwart any actions having the potential to undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity."

SFJ's attempt to stir trouble during Punjab polls

On January 5, PM Modi who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to him being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. While the Supreme Court constituted a 5-member inquiry committee headed by former SC judge Justice Indu Malhotra, SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu claimed responsibility for the PM's security breach in a pre-recorded call sent to some lawyers.

Later, he also warned that the terror group won't allow the probe to proceed ahead. Another controversy came to the fore on the eve of the Punjab polls after a purported letter did the rounds on social media in which SFJ urged people to vote for AAP to fulfill its mission to carve out an independent country of Khalistan. However, Pannu released a video message rubbishing this and instead held AAP, Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal responsible for spreading this "fake letter". Despite this, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a probe into AAP-SFJ links. In response, Shah stressed that the Centre is taking this very seriously and assured that he was personally looking into the matter.

