Centre Bans Import Of Foreign Drones To Promote Made In India Drones, Lists Exceptions

In what could be a major boost to Made in India drones, the Central government on Wednesday, February 9, prohibited the import of foreign drones in India with immediate effect. While the Centre has allowed the import of drones required for R&D, defence and security purposes, due clearances would be required to import such drones.

The order regarding the ban on importing foreign drones has been issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The government has allowed the import of drone components and it will not require any approvals, PTI reported. Furthermore, the import of drones by government entities, educational institutions recognised by the Central or state governments and R&D entities and drone manufacturers for R&D purposes will be permitted in CBU (Completely Built Up)/CKD(Completely Knocked Down)/SKD (Semi Knocked Down)

The approval to import drones will be subject to an authorisation issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade in coordination with concerned ministries.

"Import policy for drones in CBU (Completely Built Up)/CKD (Completely Knocked Down)/SKD (Semi Knocked Down ) form... is prohibited with exceptions provided for R and D, defence and security purposes," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) stated.

Drone Certification scheme & single-window DigitalSky Platform put in place

The Civil Aviation Ministry informed that the import of foreign drones has been prohibited with immediate effect from Wednesday, February 9.

The Ministry announced liberalised drone rules in 2021 and after the rules, the Ministry issued the drone airspace map and PLI scheme in September 2021. In addition, the drone certification scheme and single window DigitalSky Platform have been put in place.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: Unsplash/PTI)