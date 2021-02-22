Centre Bans Pro-Khalistani SFJ's Website Against Arrest Of Deep Sidhu, Disha Ravi & Others

In a massive crackdown on Khalistani secessionist outfit-- Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the Government of India on Monday banned a website launched by the body in support of Republic Day violence accused Deep Sidhu and alleged 'toolkit' creators-- Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk and others.

The website had been launched by the designated terror outfit to promote anarchy within the country urging users to be a part of an e-mail campaign in support of the aforementioned accused. In its main message, on the launch page, Khalistani terrorist and SFJ Chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had said-- "Send emails to foreign ambassadors in Delhi urging their governments the issue sanctions against the Modi regime which is using violence to suppress the ongoing farmer's protest and sedition charges to terrorize the supporters of farmers' right."

The website has now been banned after directions from the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. For certain operators, the website is inaccessible in India. This only further reinforces the links between the protest 'toolkit' which was shared under the garb of the farmers' agitation and Khalistani operators.

Read: NIA Books SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannun, 5 Others In Khalistan Flag Hoisting, Details Here

Read: Republic Day Violence: Delhi Police Seek Details On 'toolkit' From Google, Twitter & Zoom

'Toolkit' & its link to Khalistan-backed outfits

The initial examination of the Delhi Police has revealed that Nikita Jacob, her associate Shantanu Muluk and Disha Ravi had created the Google 'toolkit' document. The email account created by Shantanu is the owner of this document. All others are its editors.

A woman named Puneet who is based in Canada connected these people to the pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation and through them, created the Google toolkit document titled 'Farmer Global Strike and Global Day of Action- 26th January'.

On January 11, Nikita and Shantanu attended a Zoom meeting organized by Poetic Justice Foundation in which the modalities of the-- 'Global Day of Action' was worked out.

According to the Delhi Police, the 'action plan' in the toolkit document was executed in a 'copycat manner' on January 26 resulting in violence that was witnessed in the national capital and the breach of the iconic Red Fort.

Days later, the 'toolkit' was uploaded on Twitter by famed climate activist Greta Thunberg on February 3 in which she accidentally shared the action plan that had already been executed on January 26, revealing how an international conspiracy was at play through the farmers' agitation. It was shortly deleted with an edited, watered-down version of it being posted online.

The updated 'toolkit' claimed-- "India has a long history of human rights violations, violence, and a cruel indifference for its most vulnerable citizens" adding that "It is paramount to put international pressure on India’s Government."

Read: Pro-Khalistan SFJ Unmasks Itself; Demands 'Punjab's Liberation' & Sanctions Against India

Read: Pro-Khalistan Outfit SFJ's Website Banned By Govt Of India Just Four Days After Its Launch