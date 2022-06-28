Centre Bans Single-use Plastic From July 1; Control Rooms To Be Set Up To Help Enforce Ban

In an effort to eliminate single-use plastic items from India by 2022, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has declared a ban on single-use plastic items from Friday, July 1.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in a statement issued on June 28, stated, "India will ban manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential, all across the country from July 1, 2022."

Carrying forward the spirit of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’, a defining step to curb pollution caused by littered and unmanaged plastic waste is being taken by the country.

The statement from the Ministry also explained that globally, it is acknowledged that single-use plastic waste has an adverse impact on marine environments as well as terrestrial ecosystems. Single-use plastics-related pollution has emerged as a significant environmental issue that affects all nations.

List of items to be banned from July 1

Earbuds with plastic sticks

Plastic sticks for balloons

Plastic flags

Candy and Ice/cream sticks

Polystyrene (Thermocol) for decoration

Plastic cutlery, including plates, cups, glasses, spoons, forks, knives, and trays

Plastic invitation cards

Cigarette packets

PVC banners less than 100 microns

Additionally, guidelines on Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) have been set up by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as per the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2022 on 16 February 2022.

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is the producer's obligation to manage a product in an environmentally sound manner all the way through to the end of its life. The guidelines will serve as a framework to improve the circular economy of plastic packaging waste, encourage the creation of alternatives to plastic packaging, and outline the next actions that firms should take to adopt sustainable plastic packaging.

Control rooms to be set up for successful enforcement

For the effective and fruitful enforcement of the ban on identified Single-Use Plastic (SUP) items from July 1, special enforcement and control rooms at the national and state level will be set up, whose main aim will be to check for illegal manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of banned single-use plastic items.

A Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Grievance Redressal app has also been launched to empower citizens to help curb the plastic menace. For a wider public outreach a mascot called 'PRAKRITI' was also launched on April 5.

(With inputs from ANI)