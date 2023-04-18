Centre Begins Discussions To Implement UCC; Amit Shah Meets Law Minister And SG

Discussions to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the country are underway as Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, the secretaries of the various departments, and Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta held a meeting on Monday (April 18) with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on how to move ahead with implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in India.

Centre begins discussions to bring UCC; Amit Shah meets Law Minister and SG

Significantly, the implementation of a uniform civil code in the country has always been an election promise made by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well as the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

However, with only a year left for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, discussions to implement UCC in India is once again gaining momentum, which of course will decide the further politics in the upcoming election.

UCC bill should be brought by Parliament and not courts:

Earlier, the Solicitor General had informed the Supreme Court that the Central government favours a UCC, but the same should be enacted by Parliament and not courts. Law Minister Rijiju had informed the Rajya Sabha on February 2, 2023, that the government had not yet taken a decision 'as of now' on the implementation of a uniform civil code in the country. In a written reply, he stated in the Rajya Sabha that "the government had requested the 21st Law Commission to undertake examination of various issues relating to the uniform civil code and to make recommendations."

"The term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018. As per the information received from the Law Commission, the matter related to the uniform civil code may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission for its consideration. Therefore, no decision on the implementation of a uniform civil code has been taken as of now," he said.

While the term of the 22nd Law Commission was to end on February 20, 2023, its term was extended till August 2024. The 21st Law Commission had gone through various issues relating to the uniform civil code and uploaded a consultation paper, titled "Reform of Family Law," on its website for wider discussions.

(With PTI Inputs)