Centre Blocks 14 Mobile Apps Used By Terrorists To Communicate With Group Members In Pak

In a bid to control terror, the Centre has blocked at least 14 applications in Jammu and Kashmir following the input received from the intelligence agencies.

The banned messenger applications include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second Line, Zangi, and Threema.

According to a report from ANI, these mobile applications were used by terror outfits in Kashmir to communicate with their group members and on-the-ground workers who are based in Pakistan.

"Agencies keep track of channels used by overground workers (OGWs) and terrorists to communicate among themselves. While tracking down one of the communications, agencies found that the mobile application does not have a representative in India, and it is difficult to track down activities happening on the app," said an official.

With the help of other intelligence agencies operating in the valley, a list of such apps was prepared that pose a threat to national security and do not abide by Indian laws. After getting the list, authorities ordered the ban of these mobile applications. Now, these apps have been blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the official said.

Centre's Crackdown on anti-national mobile apps

However, this isn't the first time that the authorities have launched a crackdown on mobile applications that threaten the country's security, as the government had previously also banned several Chinese applications. These applications are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defence of India, the security of the state, and public order," stated the Union government after imposing bans on around 250 Chinese applications.