Centre Brings News, Films, Audiovisual Content On Online & OTT Platforms Under I&B Aegis

The Central Government has issued an order bringing online films, audio-visual programmes and online news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on November 9 which has been signed by the President, the content made available by online providers such as Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar etc will also come under the ministry.

With this, the I&B Ministry has the power to regulate policies related to news, audio, visual contents and films available on online platforms.

In the notice, Cabinet Secretariat stated, "In exercise of powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 77 of the Constitution, the President hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, namely--These rules may be called the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Three Hundred and Fifty-Seventh Amendment Rules, 2020. They shall come into force at once."

In the Government of India (Allocation of Business, 1961, in THE SECOND SCHEDULE, under the heading 'MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING (SOOCHANA AUR PRASARAN MANTRALAYA)' after entry 22, the following sub-heading and entries shall be inserted, namely:- VA. DIGITAL/ONLINE MEDIA. 22A. Films and Audio-Visual programmes made available by online content providers. 22B. News and current affairs content on online platforms, it said.

Here is the notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat:

SC notice to Centre on PIL to regulate OTT platforms

Last month, the Supreme Court had sought the Centre's response on a PIL for regulating OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime by an autonomous body. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notices to the Central Government, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Internet and Mobile Association of India.

“We will issue notice,” the apex court said while hearing the plea filed by advocates Shashank Shekhar Jha and Apurva Arhatia seeking a proper board/institution /association for the monitoring and management of content on different OTT/Streaming and digital media platforms. The ministry had earlier told the top court in a separate case that there is a need to regulate digital media and that the court may first appoint a committee of persons as amicus before laying down guidelines with respect to the regulation of hate speech in the media.

