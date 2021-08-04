Centre Builds Record 2 Lakh Tonnes Of Onion Buffer Stock In A Bid To Curb Inflation

It's good news for all as the Central government has established a record reserve of 200,000 tonnes of onions to avert inflation during an oncoming lean season, which is considered to impact the wider economy and households alike, an official acquainted with the matter informed.

Onion prices tend to rise during September

Rates of several seasonal food items tend to be volatile. Onion is one of them. Its rates often fuel food inflation while emptying the pockets of the consumers, poor or rich, the vegetable being a base ingredient in most Indian dishes.

Data recorded in the past reveals that onion prices usually tend to rise during the month of September because the month marks the beginning of a nearly three-month lean season when stocks from previous crops deplete. Fresh harvests usually arrive in markets during the winter. Market analysers point to a similar pattern in India’s onion-price spirals every alternate year.

According to a research, the buffer size of onions has increased manifold in the last couple of years.

India's retail prices witness a rise

As per the latest data, retail prices, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, rose 6.25% in June, slightly lower than a 6.3% rise in May, but driven by higher food and fuel costs. The retail inflation rate is above the Reserve Bank’s target of 4% (+/-2). Inflation in the food and beverages category stood at 5.58%, compared to 5.24% in May.

In the primary half of 2017, for instance, wholesale onion costs fell, resulting in widespread protests by farmers in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Then, within the second half of the remaining months, when the federal government intervened within the markets to purchase out extra shares, prices started climbing. In 2019 and 2020 too, retail costs of onion had soared to a whopping Rs 90- Rs 100 a kg between September and November in many cities.

Onion trade within the country suffers from basic worth volatility. It’s triggered primarily by supply-disrupting elements corresponding to excessive climate, losses from insufficient or improper storage or continuously shifting manufacturing ranges, all of which might fuel the supply to go from surplus to scanty in a matter of weeks.

“We have adequate stocks of stored onions from previous harvests and we don’t see any problem (of supplies),” said Prakash Kumawat, an official of the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee, which runs Asia’s largest onion market in Nashik, Maharashtra.

