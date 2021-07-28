Centre Calls For State-specific COVID-19 Sero-surveys In Consultation With ICMR

The Centre on Wednesday advised all States and Union Territories to conduct a seroprevalence survey in consultation with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to generate district-level data on seroprevalence which is essential in formulating localised public health response measures.

This information was stated in a letter written by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries of all States/UTs.

Centre advises conducting state-specific sero surveys

Besides this, the Health Ministry also shared findings of the recent national serosurvey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) across 70 districts of the country. According to these findings, seroprevalence was found to be 79 per cent among the surveyed population in Madhya Pradesh, 58 per cent in Maharashtra and 44.4 per cent in Kerala, 76.2 per cent in Rajasthan and 75.9 per cent in Bihar.

It was 75.3 per cent in Gujarat, 71.0 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 69.8 per cent in Karnataka, 69.2 in Tamil Nadu, 68.1 per cent in Odisha, 66.5 in Punjab, 63.1 in Telangana, 50.3 in Assam and 60.9 in West Bengal, the Health Ministry added.

While referring to the findings of the fourth round of the national seroprevalence survey done by ICMR, the Health Ministry has advised all the States and UTs to conduct seroprevalence studies in their own regions in consultation with it. This decision was taken by the ICMR to ensure that such studies follow a standardised protocol, and the findings can then be utilised by the respective State and UT to guide objective, transparent and evidence-based public health response to the pandemic.

"The national serosurvey by ICMR was designed to capture the extent of the spread of COVID-19 infection at the national level. Therefore, the national serosurvey results do not reflect the heterogeneity of seroprevalence between districts and even between states," the Health Ministry added.

Current COVID-19 situation in India

India has so far recorded over 3,14,84,605 positive cases, out of which, 3,06,63,147 have successfully recovered and 4,22,022 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 43,654 new cases, 41,678 fresh recoveries and 640 deaths have been registered. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 3,99,436.

