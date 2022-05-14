India banned wheat exports with immediate effect on May 14 a day after its data revealed that annual consumer price inflation touched a nearly eight-year high of 7.79% in April, with retail food inflation even higher at 8.38%.

Following this, Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution said, “Currently, there is adequate food stock in the country. There is a sudden spike in the prices of wheat in the country. Unregulated trade is the reason behind the prices going up. Our Primarily goal is to check the inflation.”

"We don't want unfettered wheat trade or hoarding to take place," a senior government official told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday. According to the official, the wheat export prohibition is not in perpetuity and may be changed if the situation changes.

However, the export shipments for which irrevocable letters of credit have been issued on or before the date of this notification will be allowed, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated May 13.

The notification also clarified that wheat exports will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments.

The wheat export ban is to manage the country's overall food security: Govt order

“The Government of India is committed to providing for the food security requirements of India, neighbouring and other vulnerable developing countries which are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies,” the government order said.

“There is a sudden spike in the global prices of wheat arising out of many factors, as a result of which the food security of India, neighbouring and other vulnerable countries is at major risk,” the government’s order further said.

The government order restricting wheat exports also stated that the move was made "to manage the country's overall food security and to support the needs of neighbouring and vulnerable countries," and that the central government was amending its foreign trade policy to make wheat a restricted item for exports rather than "free."

Image: Twitter/@ANI