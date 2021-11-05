Centre Claims More Than 116.50 Cr COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States, UTs So Far

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Friday that over 116.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed to states and union territories so far, with over 15.54 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses remaining available to be administered.

"More than 116.50 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far through the Central government’s free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category," the ministry noted. "More than 15.54 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," it added.

According to provisional reports as of November 5, 7 am, India's Coronavirus vaccination coverage has surpassed 107.70 crore (1,07,70,46,116) with the administration of 5,65,276 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours. This was achieved after 1,08,69,517 sessions.

COVID-19 cases in India

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, India reported 12,729 new COVID-19 cases and 221 deaths, bringing the total caseload to 3,43,33,754 and the death toll to 4,59,873. The country witnessed 12,165 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total active number of COVID-19 instances climbed by 343 cases in the last 24 hours. There are now 1,48,922 active Coronavirus infections in the country. The daily increase in new COVID infections has been below 20,000 for the past 28 days, and less than 50,000 fresh cases have been reported daily for the past 131 days. According to the ministry, active cases account for 0.43% of all infections, the lowest level since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.23%, the highest mark since March 2020.

CDC Approves Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine For Kids Below 12 Years

The US will begin immunisation programmes for children aged 5 to 11 years old next week, according to a White House statement released earlier this week. A panel of medical specialists was tasked with deciding whether or not anti-COVID shots should be made available to all school-aged children. On Tuesday, a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) debated the issue, arguing whether the vaccines would be useful to all of the country's 28 million children. After a few hours, the body issued a final recommendation, approving the Pfizer/BioNTech shots.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI