Centre Clarifies Bollywood Song 'not Part Of Navy's R-Day Performance' As TMC MP Sees Red

As some Opposition leaders took umbrage at the Naval contingent grooved to 'Monica, Oh My darling' at the Republic Day dress rehearsal, the Centre on Sunday, clarified that the song was not a part of the Republic Day performance. Centre shared a two-minute video of the jawans in full Naval uniform cheering and singing to the hit song as part of the Dress rehearsal, tweeting 'This video will definitely give you goosebumps!' on Saturday. The video evoked mixed responses with some shocked at the choice of song and most cheering the Naval contingent's relaxing video.

Centre clarifies Bollywood songs not part of Indian Nay R-Day performance

The Centre stated that the video showed how the Indian navy takes a break from the gruelling rehearsals which starts well before sunrise & continues throughout the day. Moreover, it also shared a video from last year where the Indian Navy band is heard playing the same Bollywood songs to the delight of cheering Naval officers. The Centre added a post-script clarifying "Please note: This is not a performance for the #RepublicDay".

This is how the @indiannavy contingent takes a break from the gruelling rehearsals which starts well before sunrise & continues throughout the day. We felt compelled to share the enthusiasm & energy with our citizens.

Please note: This is not a performance for the #RepublicDay . — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 23, 2022

Seeing red, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that the sight of jawans cheering to the hit Bollywood song made her 'sick to her stomach'. Targetting PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, she accused their 'sensibilities' of taking over the Armed forces. Similarly, Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas too lamented the choice of the song, asking 'Any guesses for Next Independence Day & Republic Day?'. RJD too called it an 'embarrassing imposition' on the Army by the Centre.

On the other hand, Moitra's fellow TMC leader Saket Gokhale shared a video of the French Armed forces' band playing 'Get lucky' by Daft Punk. He questioned why the Armed forces could not have some fun, dismissing the fuss about the video. Similarly, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed joy tweeted 'Loved it, Indian Navy'. Amid the outrage, many netizens have pointed out that the video is from the warm-up dress rehearsal.

'Abide With me' dropped from Beating the Retreat

Earlier on Saturday, the Defence ministry revealed that one of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite Christian hymns 'Abide With Me' has been replaced with Kavi Pradeep’s 'Aey Mere Watan ke Logon', rendered by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Apart from this tune, ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’, ‘Drummers Call’, ‘Hey Kanchha’, ‘Channa Bilauri’ are some of the 26 tunes to be played. On January 29, 44 buglers, 16 trumpeters and 75 drummers will conclude the 'Beating the Retreat event with the ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha’, as the Presidential convoy moves back. Centre stated that the changes were to make the ceremony more 'Indian'.