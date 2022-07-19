Centre Clarifies 'no Bill On Population Control' In Response To Query Raised In RS

The Centre clarified that the government is not planning to introduce a bill on population control. The statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was in response to a query raised in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas had asked whether the government has taken note of the recent statement by a Union Minister regarding a bill on Population Control. Union Minister Giriraj Singh has been among those who had advocated for such a law. The query sought the Government's stand regarding legislative measures around the alleged bill. The query also sought to know the reason for such a statement if such a bill was not in the offing.

Government response to query on population control bill

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, answered that the government gives top priority to the National Family Programme which is guided by the principles of the National Population Policy 2000 and National Heath Policy 2017. Pawar also stated that the aforementioned programme sought to attain Population Stabilization by 2045.

The minister also went on to mention the progress that has been achieved by the government in curbing the growing population. She stated that the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) declined to 2.0 in 2019-2021(NFHS 5), which is below the replacement levels. 31 out of 36 States/UTs have achieved replacement level fertility (NFHS 5), Pawar added. Modern Contraceptive usage has increased to 56.5% (NFHS 5), the answer read. The Unmet Need for Family Planning is only 9.4% (NFHS 5) and the Crude Birth Rate (CBR) has declined to 19.7 in 2019 (SRS), the response further said.

Pawar thus concluded that the Government is not contemplating implementing a bill on population control.