Centre Clears Appointment Of Justice Rajesh Bindal & Aravind Kumar As Supreme Court Judges

In a massive development, the Central government on Friday cleared the appointment of Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Aravind Kumar as judges of the Supreme Court.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter and informed that Rajesh Bindal who has been the Chief Justice of Allahabad High court and Aravind Kumar who has been the Chief Justice of Gujarat High court has been appointed to the top post at the apex court with the approval of President Droupadi Murmu. He added that the appointment was made under the provisions of the Constitution of India.

The Union Minister tweeted, "As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them. Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice of Allahabad HC and Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice of Gujarat HC".

As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them.

1.Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC.

2.Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 10, 2023

Notably, the Collegium had recommended their elevation on January 31.