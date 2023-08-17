Centre Clears Rs 20,000 Crore Navy Warships Project To Be Built By Hindustan Shipyard

In order to provide a major boost to the Indian Navy, the Centre on Wednesday gave final clearance to a project to build five fleet support ships for the maritime force. These ships will be used to replenish warships with fuel, food, and ammunition, which will boost the Navy's operational capabilities.

The five vessels would be built by the Visakhapatnam-based defence ministry’s Hindustan Shipyard Limited and are expected to be delivered in about eight years. The ships to be built indigenously would also boost the Aatmanirbharta or the self-reliance goals of the Indian Navy in line with the government directives.

According to government sources, “Around Rs 20,000 crore project was given final clearance by the Central government in a high-level meeting on Wednesday. The five Fleet Support Ships will be built by the HSL with the support of multiple Indian private sector small and medium enterprises."

The project is expected to create thousands of new jobs for a long period and boost the capabilities of industries aligned with the project, sources further said. The FSS would provide fuel, food, ammunition and spare parts to ensure the continued operational readiness of warships of different fleets of the Navy at all times during operations. Each ship will be weighing around 45,000 tonnes. HSL had been nominated by Indian Navy for the construction of five Fleet Support Ships.