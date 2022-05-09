Centre Commits To 're-examining' Sedition In SC; 'laws Of Colonial Mindset Have No Place'

In a massive development, the Centre has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court and avered that it will 're-examine and reconsider' the provisions of Sedition law. The Government has also requested the apex court to not take up the Sedition case till the matter is examined by it before an appropriate forum. The affidavit has been filed by Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Additional Secretary to the Government of India.

"The GoI being fully cognizant of various views being expressed on the subject and also having considered the concerns of civil liberties and human rights while committed to maintain and protect the sovereignty and integrity of this great nation, has decided to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124 A if the IPC," the Centre said in its reply.

"It is respectfully submitted that this Hon'ble Court may not invest time in examining the validity of Section 124A once again and be pleased to await the exercise of reconsideration to be undertaken by GOI before appropriate forum where such reconsideration is constitutionally permitted," it added.

'PM committed to scrapping colonial laws and practices'

In its affidavit, the Centre has underlined that Sedition, which has been analyzed by Hon'ble court in the Constitution Bench judgment of Kedar Nath Singh vs State of Bihar, has 'divergent views' expressed in the public domain by various jurists, academicians, intellectuals, and citizens in general.

"While they agreed about the need for statutory provisions to deal with serious offences of divisive nature affecting the very sovereignty and integrity of the country, acts leading to destabilizing the government established by law by means not authorized by law or prohibited by law. However, concerns are raised about is application and abuse for the purposes not intended by law," the Centre conceded.

Underlining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India in its 75th year of Independence is to 'shed its colonial baggage' it said, "The Hon'ble PM believes that at a time when our nation is marking the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', we need to as a nation, work even harder and shed colonial baggage that has passed its utility, which includes outdated colonial laws and practices," it said.

It also highlighted how committed to this vision, the Centre had scrapped 1,500 outdated laws since 2014 and ended over 25,000 compliance burdens. "Various offenses causing mindless hindrances have been de-criminalized. Laws which reeked of colonial mindset have no place in today's India," it said.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether the pleas challenging the Sedition law should be referred to a larger bench on May 10.