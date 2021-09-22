Centre Committed To Develop Inclusive Society For Divyangs: Union Minister Virendra Kumar

The Central government is fully dedicated to creating an inclusive society for the Divyangs, said Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar on Tuesday, 21 September. The Union minister is in Shillong for a visit where he met with officials from the Department of Social Welfare and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Kumar stated that the government is making every effort to offer Divyang with more rights and entitlements by envisioning an inclusive and conducive environment.

Kumar remarked that Divyangs are a vital component of human resource and that the ministry is working on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" and has launched several welfare initiatives to promote an inclusive society and empower people with disabilities. The Union Minister emphasised the importance of skill training programmes for Divyang empowerment in order to integrate them into society for the country's general growth and to enable them to become self-reliant and independent.

Speaking on the government's welfare programmes, Kumar stated that the Central Government has launched numerous welfare schemes in the interest of the country's Divyangs under the leadership of the Prime Minister. He praised the Prime Minister's efforts to empower the Divyangs, reminding the crowd that since 2014, around 10,000 Divyang camps have been set up across the country, with more than 20 crore Divyangs receiving various aids totalling Rs 500 crores.

Other initiatives taken by the Govt for welfare of Divyangs

The Union Minister further stated that his ministry has been working hard at Drug Rehabilitation Centers and Old Age Homes around the country, adding that stringent monitoring and surveillance has been implemented at those facilities to ensure proper care and security for the prisoners. The Union Minister also spoke with inmates at the Kirpa Foundation in Upper Lachumiere, Shillong. The Union Minister went on to compliment the achievement accomplished during the recent Tokyo 2020 Paralympics held in August-September 2021, where Indian Paralympians made history by winning 19 medals, including 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze. He stated that his government has taken steps to establish a Divyang-specific sports training institute in various locations around the country, including one in Shillong.

Kumar said the number of disabilities has been raised from the previous seven to twenty-one under the "Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill - 2016." The government has enhanced the Divyang reservation in Central Government Services from 3 to 4 per cent, while in education it has increased the Divyang reserve to 5 per cent, he informed.

Image: PTI/ANI