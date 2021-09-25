Centre Committed To Extend Every Possible Help To J-K: Union Minister

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh on Saturday assured the Jammu and Kashmir administration every possible help to achieve "cherished objectives".

He said education is the backbone of the nation because it is a potent weapon of social change.

"The central government is committed to extend every possible help to achieve the cherished objectives (in the field of education)," the minister said, concluding his two-day visit to Udhampur district as part of the public outreach programme.

He said the education policy of a country should produce law-abiding and patriotic citizens.

"In this connection, the government has formulated the New Education Policy 2020, which is a milestone in the history of free India," he said, adding that "it is skill-based and flexible and lays due focus on developing critical thinking and practical skills and aims at bringing the much-needed reforms in school curriculum and pedagogy, which help the learners to develop a positive attitude and gain employment".

He appreciated all the teachers of Jammu and Kashmir in general and Udhampur in particular for extending their full cooperation during the Covid pandemic.

"In addition to this, their hardwork in increasing enrolment and reducing dropout rate by creating awareness in the masses is highly commendable," Singh said.

On the second day of the programme, the Union minister visited the Government Higher Secondary School Garhi and inaugurated three rooms in High School Rown, three in Higher Secondary School Ramnagar under Samagra Shiksha and eight rooms in High School Bupp under State Capex Budget.

He also interacted with national and state-level teacher awardees and meritorious students of the district.

